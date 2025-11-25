Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 2,750 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.33, for a total value of $715,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 55,688 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.81, for a total value of $17,920,955.28.

On Friday, November 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 19,927 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.77, for a total transaction of $5,754,319.79.

On Thursday, November 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $85,870,774.08.

COIN stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

