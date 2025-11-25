Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Stock Position Raised by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 886.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

