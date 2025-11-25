Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $19.90. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 34,652 shares trading hands.

CZNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens & Northern from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens & Northern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 521.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 596.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 210.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

