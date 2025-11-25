Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Stake Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Citizens Financial Group worth $309,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.