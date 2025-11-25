China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Critical Survey

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LCI Industries pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCI Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and China Yuchai International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCI Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LCI Industries and China Yuchai International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $3.99 billion 0.68 $142.87 million $7.15 15.69 China Yuchai International $22.63 billion 0.06 $45.03 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Yuchai International.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 3.93% 11.57% 5.27% China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LCI Industries and China Yuchai International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 6 2 1 2.44 China Yuchai International 0 3 0 0 2.00

LCI Industries currently has a consensus target price of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given LCI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than China Yuchai International.

Summary

LCI Industries beats China Yuchai International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles, ABS, and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment supplies engineered components to aftermarket channels of the recreation and transportation markets for retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers through the Internet. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, fenders to the marine industry, towing products, truck accessories, appliances, air conditioners, televisions, sound systems, and tankless water heaters. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1956 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.