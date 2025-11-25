Chevron Corporation $CVX is Verity & Verity LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.