Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,146 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of CBRE Group worth $266,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CBRE Group by 82.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 556.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 450,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 158,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

