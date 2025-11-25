Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,625 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 17.55% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $286,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.