Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,543,050 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 12.57% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $430,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

