Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Fair Isaac worth $314,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,746.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,655.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,646.49. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

