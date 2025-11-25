Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Kroger worth $343,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

