Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,610 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of W.W. Grainger worth $322,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $285,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,714,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:GWW opened at $930.12 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $957.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,006.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

