Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $446.31 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Howmet Aerospace worth $446,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,725,000 after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

