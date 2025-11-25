Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of AutoZone worth $415,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 1,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,126,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 349.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 target price (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,849.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,958.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,895.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,076.44 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

