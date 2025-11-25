Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 165,514 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,268,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Phillips 66 worth $389,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,564,000 after buying an additional 1,431,450 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $170,604,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2%

PSX opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.