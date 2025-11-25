Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,005,787 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $269,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after buying an additional 3,595,579 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,852,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,348,000 after buying an additional 3,088,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,050,000 after buying an additional 2,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.4%

KDP opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.