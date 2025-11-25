Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,051,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $362,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

