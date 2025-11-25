Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $51.77 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,439 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Tenable worth $51,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,038,000 after buying an additional 312,299 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 33.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 562,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,322. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Tenable’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

