Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $47.42 Million Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,266 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.67% of Utz Brands worth $47,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Utz Brands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $76,176.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 66,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,432.84. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $70,029.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 160,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,333.06. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 92,313 shares of company stock worth $947,055 over the last ninety days. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.