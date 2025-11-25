Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11. 278,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 635,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy Group Price Performance
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger Energy Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.