Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11. 278,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 635,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.08. The firm has a market cap of £28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

