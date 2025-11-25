CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Position Lifted by Foresite Capital Management V LLC

Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. CG Oncology makes up 32.3% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned 1.32% of CG Oncology worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Mulay sold 5,903 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $259,672.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

