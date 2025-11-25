Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $216.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

