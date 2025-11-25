Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 15,829 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 267,124 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

