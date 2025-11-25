Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.07 and traded as low as GBX 157. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 159.20, with a volume of 379,642 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.07. The firm has a market cap of £275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar acquired 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, for a total transaction of £20,017.02. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

