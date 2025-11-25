Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Stock Position Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $921,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.