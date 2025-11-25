C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 503,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,410 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.95. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Analyst Recommendations for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

