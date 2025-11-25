C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 503,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,410 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.95. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

