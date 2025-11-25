BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after buying an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.