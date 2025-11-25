Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $757.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.94%.The firm had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $38,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 265,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,075.85. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

