Bullseye Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Crocs comprises 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CROX opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

