Bullseye Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of V2X worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 239.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in V2X in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in V2X during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V2X alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900,000 shares of company stock worth $424,980,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.