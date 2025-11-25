Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 370.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357,568 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,365,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12,956.0% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 266,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 144.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 189,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $248.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.96 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

