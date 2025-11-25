Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DoubleVerify worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,752,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,913,000 after buying an additional 91,405 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,225,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after buying an additional 319,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $33,642,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $22,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

