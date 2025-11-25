Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Karooooo Ltd. $KARO

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 216.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 95.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 56.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.07. Karooooo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KARO. Zacks Research lowered Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KARO

Karooooo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.