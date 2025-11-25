Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Karooooo Ltd. $KARO

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 216.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 95.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 56.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter.
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.07. Karooooo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on KARO. Zacks Research lowered Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KARO
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.