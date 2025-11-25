Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $35.83

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of UTI stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 168,034 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 108,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.