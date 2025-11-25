Brokerages Set MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

MXCT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MaxCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in MaxCyte by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,328,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in MaxCyte by 123.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,202,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,481 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $3,330,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 431.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 850,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

