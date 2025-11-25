Brokerages Set Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) PT at $39.40

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 23.18%.The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

