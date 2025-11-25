Brokerages Set Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) PT at $39.40

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of FSBC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.74.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 23.18%.The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
