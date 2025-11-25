Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.