Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brink’s stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,650,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,757 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,394,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 112,180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,256,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,821,000 after purchasing an additional 175,773 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 890,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Brink’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 607,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

