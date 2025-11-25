Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Marcus worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 45.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marcus by 38.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Marcus Stock Down 1.8%

MCS opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Marcus Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $460.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.14 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Marcus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

