Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBCF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 251,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,190.75. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.