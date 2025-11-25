Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Boise Cascade by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.3%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.