Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Blue Bird by 10,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

