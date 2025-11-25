Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 59.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.94, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $147.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $5,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,897.68. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,368,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,736,864.70. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,544 shares of company stock worth $24,845,969. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

