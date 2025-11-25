Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackrock Tcp Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of TCPC opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.5%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

