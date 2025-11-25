Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Biogen by 43.2% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $185.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

