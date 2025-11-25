Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,373 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after buying an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $59,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after acquiring an additional 721,012 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $39,658,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $30,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

