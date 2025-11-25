Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Billion

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $3.34 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $147.52 or 0.00168591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 7,876,084 tokens. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 7,876,082.72561251. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 150.10820798 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,021,914.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

