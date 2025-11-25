Best Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 23rd

Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Robotics stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, sell, or enable robotic systems and related technologies—such as industrial and service robots, sensors, vision and motion-control systems, and robotics software. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to automation and AI-driven productivity trends but carry sector-specific risks (capital intensity, technological obsolescence, and cyclical demand), and can be held directly or via specialized ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

