Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in BioNTech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 5.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

