Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Stock Position Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bath & Body Works worth $38,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,506 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 115.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 88.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,401 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,029,000 after purchasing an additional 781,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $23,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:BBWI opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. New Street Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lucy Brady acquired 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,740.80. The trade was a 24.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Steinour bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,562.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,880.50. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.